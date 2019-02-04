PDP ‘ll fix economy — Peter Obi

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, on Monday said the party would address the challenges facing the economy, if elected.

Obi gave the assurance in Lagos while addressing traders at the Alaba International market, Ojo, Lagos.

Reports have it that Obi was accompanied on the campaign visit to the market by the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje.

Obi, who addressed the traders in Igbo, said the PDP was the answer to the various problems bedevilling the economy as the party had a workable blueprint to cause a turnaround.

Besides, he said the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had a good understanding of the economy “having successfully managed the economy as Vice-President in the past“.

Obi added that Atiku had managed several private companies successfully and that he would bring his acumen and experience to bear on the economy.

Obi said with his experience garnered as former governor of Anambra State and in business, he and Atiku would put the economy in the path of recovery.

Obi said a vote for PDP would mean that the issues of high poverty rate, unemployment and other signs of poor economy were tacked holistically.

The PDP candidate added that Agbaje was passionate about what he called a free and progressive Lagos and urged residents to vote for him.

Speaking, Agbaje said Lagos residents could trust him to deliver real and impactful governance, if elected.

He promised to fix roads leading to markets in Amuwo-Odofin area of the state, while assuring traders of the right environment for their businesses to thrive.

“We are going to fix roads leading to markets in this area. We will fix all roads to ease your businesses, regardless of whether they are state or federal roads.

“Since you pay your taxes to the state, we will respond to your needs. We will not abandon you, that I can promise,” he said.

Agbaje said he would protect the interests of all who reside jn the state, irrespective of whether they were indigenes or non-indigenes.

He said the state thrived on its cosmopolitan nature as people from different parts of the country had contributed to her development.

The PDP governorship candidate urged residents to vote for Atiku/Obi, him and other PDP candidates for progress not only in the state but for the country.

NAN reports that both Obi and Agbaje later visited traders in ASPAMDA market and Trade Fair complex.

They urged the traders to vote for the PDP in the general elections, assuring them the party would implement policies to boost the economy, if elected.

They also said the party would give the necessary support to entrepreneurs and businessmen, who, they said, were the engine room of the economy