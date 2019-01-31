Ohanaeze suspends, Okwukwu, Sec Gen

…Nwodo is on rampage— Okwukwu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-THE National Executive Council, NEC, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it has suspended its secretary General, Mr. Uche Okwukwu.

Okwukwu however said that that the NEC lack powers to suspend him as an elected officer of the organisation and described the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo as “a man on rampage”.

In a statement, Thursday night, the National publicity secretary of the group, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga alleged that Okwukwu at various fora engaged in false respresention of the decision of Ohanaeze NEC and Imeobi.

“He (Okwukwu) has also arrogated to himself the power to the organs of Ohanaeze by ultering positions purportedly taken by these organs which are patently and obviously false,” alleged Ohanaeze.

Achi-Okpaga said Okuwkwu’s actions were discussed in an emergency meeting of NEC in Enugu on Thursday and the meeting resolved to suspend him from office as Secretary General and membership of all organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He noted that Okwukwu attended the meeting and denied all the allegations against him and has been given seven days to publicly retract and publish same in the mass media, failure which matter will be referred to a disciplinary committee.

In his reaction to the suspension, Okwukwu said “Nwodo is on rampage. NEC doesn’t have powers to suspend an elected officer under Ohanaeze constitution.

“Article 14 confines on me Power to convene meetings and Nwodo has no power to convene any meeting.”

Okwukwu challenged Nwodo to show evidence of a communique drafting committee that endorsed Atiku Abubakar for Ndigbo to vote for him in the Presidential election.

He also denied invading Ohanaeze secretariat with truck load of policemen, arguing that same police details that Nwodo has is what he also has.