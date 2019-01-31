Naira stable at N360.5/$ in parallel market

The Naira yesterday was stable at N360.5 per dollar in the parallel market.

However, the naira, yesterday, appreciated slightly by two kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded rose by 45 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N363.03 per dollar yesterday from N363.32 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to 29 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday rose by 45 percent to $231.46 million from $160.08 million traded on Wednesday.