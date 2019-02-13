My husband is compassionate, has led by example – Aisha Buhari

By Urowayino Warami

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha on Tuesday in Abuja, said that though her husband maybe seen as a hard man, he is compassionate and very loving.

No plan to postpone elections in Edo LGs – INEC

Aisha who heads the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team stated this at the National Union of Road Transport Workers National (NURTW) National Headquarters in Abuja.

She led some members of the team to the union headquarters to inform its leadership what the Buhari-led administration was doing to impact on the lives of the people.

Aisha Buhari Aisha was represented by Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman, Central Working Committee of the APC, Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team at the event.

She stressed that the meeting was to discuss governance with the union’s leadership and steps to be taken by the Buhari led administration to address the plight of the common man. Aisha said Buhari in the last three and half years had led the country by example and had proved to be an incorruptible leader. This, she added, was the secret of his success in governance. She noted that with regards to security, motor parks in the country had had been secured compared to the past when bombs blasts were daily occurrences.

“The President is up and doing and he had been able to curtail the Boko Haram menace. He has worked, and he is working very hard.

“By the time his mandate is renewed by Nigerians in the coming election, it will be better for us all,” she said.

Alhaji Najeem Yasin, National President NURTW while appreciating the team for the visit, acknowledged that Buhari had done well for the country in terms of delivering democracy dividends.

“On behalf of members of the NURTW, we commend Buhari for the good work he is doing, especially with regards to road construction across the country,” he said.

He assured that members of the union would on Saturday, exercise their franchise by voting for the right candidate. He added that the union had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He added that as part of the MoU, members of the union were expected to assist in distributing electoral materials to states ahead of the election.

“It was indicated in the MoU that we should not be partisan,” Yasin said.