Mark, Ibori, Ogboru, Gbagi mourn Ejoor

FORMER Senate President, Senator David Mark, former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori, former Minister of State for Education and Urhobo leader, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Delta State, Olorogun Great Ogboru, yesterday joined millions of Nigerians and Deltans to mourn the first Military Governor of the defunct Mid-West Region, Major General David Ejoor (retd), describing his death as shocking.

Moving Sala homage as emotional Nantes crumble