Group disagrees with Hon. Garba over election case claims

A Niger state based group, Niger Against Corruption, has disagreed with Hon Abdullahi Garba, over an alleged confidence claim by the later that an election suit which will determine who will be the candidate of the APC for Kontagora Mariga Wushishi and Mashegu Federal Constituency would be in his favour.

According to the group, Hon Garba boasted during a campaign rally in Wushishi LG that the case is not an issue.

“After the primary election of the APC, a lot of people went to court because they felt cheated by the outcome.

“In Niger state, there were some cases but none of the cases is as bad as the candidates fighting to represent their people at the House of Representatives .

“Among those facing challenges in court is Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, popularly known as Mai Sola, representing Kontagora Mariga Wushishi and Mashegu Fed. Constituency.

“This man, despite losing in the primaries as the people are already tired of his representation, had his mandate challenged in court but instead of focusing on the legal work before him, he went about compromising.

“He even had the audacity to openly tell his supporters in Wushishi LG during his campaign that the case he has in court is not an issue.

“We hope that the people will take note. But most importantly ‘Nigerlites’ need to wake up and force these dishonorable Honourables out of power,” the group stated.