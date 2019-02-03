Ghana hosts DStv Eutelsat Star awards

The 8th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards is set to hold in Accra, Ghana. The awards, which will see in-country winners of the 2018 edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competing with other winners across the continent, kicks off February 13, 2019.

Some of the winners who will compete at the event include Nigeria’s Tirzah Ikiri of Zamani College, Kaduna, who is an in-country winner on Essay category and Prosper Okarike of Graceland International College, Port-Harcourt who won on Poster category.

MultiChoice, says it is the second time Ghana will be hosting the award since the competition began in 2011. Ghana was also the first country to produce an overall poster winner during the inaugural DStv Eutelsat Star Awards.

To date, the country has produced three overall winners: Michael Yeboah (2011), Lloyd Ossei Baffour (2013) and Ayawen Asuinura (2015).

The occasion is expected to draw government dignitaries, members of the academic community and the scientific world as well as students. Astronaut Paolo Nespoli will lead the continental awards judges’ panel, assisted by industry experts. Members of the panel include Dr Khamisi Kalegele, Director of Knowledge Management, Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH); Dr Angela Lamptey, lecturer, University of Ghana’s Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences; and Ms Astrid Bonté, Director of International Affairs, Eutelsat, among others.

Through the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards, MultiChoice Africa and Eutelsat hope to instigate innovative thinking amongst secondary school students; create awareness of how science and technology is a part of everyday life and show the many ways that satellites impact development on the African continent.