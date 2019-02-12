Friends canvass support for Atiku in UK

By Emma Amaize

FRIENDS of Atiku, UK Chapter have requested Nigerians to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate as President on Saturday.

The group in a joint communiqué by the UK and Edo state coordinators, Mr Iyore Ugiagbe and Dr Isaiah Osifo respectively, after a solidarity conference in London, said, “We enjoin the Nigerian electorate to vote en masse for His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as President in the 2019 election.”

“We call on the government of Nigeria to safeguard the lives of its citizenry and to ensure the conduct of a safe, free and fair election in the 2019 general elections.”

“We urge the respective law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to disallow the evil practice of vote buying and any other electoral malpractices during the elections.”

In his keynote address, Dr. Osifo dismissed the All Progressives Congress, APC claim of financial prudence, saying national budget and public expenditure do not bear out the figures bandied by the party.

His words, “APC inherited the fastest growing economy in Africa, but today the Nigeria economy is near collapse, industries are closing or relocating to other countries, unemployment rate is the highest since Nigeria independence. APC claim to be prudent in finances and a record of high internal revenue, but these figures do not reflect in our national budget and public expenditure.”

The APC/Buhari anti- corruption policy is a ruse and deliberately targeted at members of opposition political party or perceived enemies of president Buhari,” he added.

Ugiagbe in his welcome address strongly appealed to the UK government, USA and other international observers “to disregard the empty threat of ‘returning in body bags’ issued by Kaduna governor, Nasir El Rufai, because the Nigerian people support your role in ensuring the conduct and outcome of free and fair election in Nigeria.”

He said, “As Nigerians in the Diaspora, we do not want a next level of ‘gaffes’ One term of four years is enough to impact the lives of a nation positively. Any government that fails to affect the lives of its citizenry in one term of office must not be given a second term. The present government has failed.”