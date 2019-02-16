Election postponement disappointing, but better than an inconclusive exercise – Lalong

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong says he is disappointed over the “last minute” postponement of the general election, but adds that it might have been the only option to save Nigeria from an inconclusive exercise.

“Like every other Nigerian, I am disappointed by the last minute postponement of the presidential and national assembly elections by INEC, but I also believe that whatever is worth doing is worth doing well,” Lalong told the News men.

The governor, who spoke in his Ajekamai village in Shendam Local Government, where he had gone to vote, said that the postponement was “very unfortunate”.

“To me, it is very unfortunate, but I also know that every disappointment is a blessing.

“We were all prepared for the election and you can see that I was already in the village ready to vote when we heard the news of the postponement.

“May be, INEC didn’t want to reach a situation where we will come to an inconclusive election,’’ Lalong said.

He said that an inconclusive election would be more expensive and could lead to crises across the country.

The governor added that postponement was part of elections, adding that politicians preparing for election must also prepare for their postponement or any other development.

“I believe we are still on track even though I am disappointed.

“INEC told Nigerians that they are prepared; they told us that everything they needed was given to them about three months ago.

“But then, as you are preparing, one or two things may happen because as humans, we are not perfect. It is good that we still have an opportunity to correct whatever is wrong,’’ he said.

He urged INEC to put its house in order so as to conduct free, fair and credible elections that would be acceptable to all.

Lalong appealed to Nigerians to be patient and wait for next week. (NAN)