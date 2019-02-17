Election postponement: Catholic cleric asks Nigerians to forgive INEC

Rev. Fr. Eugene Odo, the Cathedral Administrator of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, says Nigerians should not be disappointed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for postponing the presidential election.

Odo while giving his homily on Sunday at St Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral Nsuka noted that INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was human and bound to fail in some of his promises.

“Nigerians are expressing disappointment and surprise as if Yakubu is God who will never fail.

“A human being will make promises but at the eleventh hour he will fail you because he is not God,’’ he stressed.

He urged Nigerians to only trust in God who would not disappoint or fail them in His promises.

“Those that have trusted in God right from ages had no disappointment because God fulfilled all His promises to them.

“What happened on Saturday when INEC postponed the presidential and national assembly election in the country at the last minute, should teach us a lesson that human beings can fail but God cannot.

“Just as INEC failed Nigerians on Feb. 16, so also those who trust in their wealth, money, connections, positions and education will suffer disappointment on the last day, as all of them will fail.

The cleric however expressed concern with the inconveniences that the last minute postponement may have caused many Nigerians.

“Many people closed their businesses and travelled to their home towns so as to cast their votes, but only to wake up to hear that the election had been postponed.

“Some intending couples fixed their wedding on Feb. 16 and were forced to shift it to Feb. 23, now, the wedding didn’t hold and will not hold on Feb. 23 either.

“INEC should ensure that the presidential election holds on Feb. 23 and governorship on March 9, as any other postponement will throw the country into bigger confusion,’’ he said.