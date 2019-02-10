Credible polls is possible if…, —Apostle Okocha

President-General Christian Ministers Universal Forum (CMUF), a faith based group aimed at bringing political and civic awareness to the universal Church, Apostle James Grand Okocha has affirmed that credible elections can only happen if the Federal Government allows the Indep-endent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truly independent, reports SAM EYOBOKA.

Okocha, who is the Senior Pastor of Life Givers Assembly noted that the practice of appointing relations to head sensitive positions in INEC must be halted.

According to him, “there is no how my brother would be a referee in a boxing bout I am involved, and he would not give me victory. So, the Federal Govern-ment should show to Nigerians that they are people of integrity as they proclaim to us.”

Okocha expressed doubt about the outcome of Saturday’s election, anchor-ing his suspicion on the recent suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

“The recent suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has exposed the government that the election may not be smooth, transparent and credible.

“The chairman, Code of Conduct Tribu-nal (CCT), Umar Danladi reportedly has a corruption case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and they have not suspended him. The CJN case is an allegation, and everybody is urging the Federal Government follow the due process of removing a serving judicial officer.

“Why was the President was in such a haste to immediately swear in an acting CJN without exhausting the legal process?”, Okocha asked, arguing that the swearing in of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN ought to have gone through due process.

He is of the belief that the President’s hasty action arouses suspicion about this administration’s avowal to conduct free and fair election.

“We are calling on all well meaning Nigerians and rights groups to make sure that the country remains one where rule of law and due process are upheld,” Okocha said.

The cleric urged Nigerians to participate in the elections and ensure that they defend their votes, saying; “when the wicked is in power, the people suffer but when the righteous is in power, the people rejoice.”

On how to make our votes count, he said: “On the day of election, everyone that has PVC should cast his vote, watch the votes being counted, take notes and post the results through WhatsApp groups, Facebook, Twitter or any other social media platforms.”