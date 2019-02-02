Controversy trails Davido’s UK concert

…‘It wasn’t a sold out event’, says UK media

…‘It was sold out’, Davido boasts

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Weeks ahead of Davido’s much publicized concert, tagged ‘Davido live at the O2’, which held at the O2 Arena in London, on January 27, 2019, he personally took it upon himself to advertise the concert severally on social media, bragging that by all means, he was going to make history by selling out the venue like no other African artiste ever did.

“For me it’s about always elevating the movement with every step taken! January 27th will be historic! Queen Elizabeth herself will know that we’re in town! Don’t hear about it! Be a part of the greatness! Davido live at the O2, selling all”, he bragged, like a soothsayer or fortune teller had assured him that the concert would be groundbreaking.

Considering the amount of anticipation the gig ignited, it was expected that the ‘Dami Duro’ crooner would replicate Olamide’s feat when he had a sold out OLIC3 at Eko Hotel. But according to reports by the UK media, he sold only 17,000 tickets, not 20,000 which is the arena’s capacity.

Judging by reports so far, Davido failed to live up to expectation by shutting down the O2 Arena as promised. But the singer still claims he made history by selling out the prestigious Arena which has played host to international music heavyweights.

“I’m screaming; it’s going to be a long day for haters tomorrow. Thanks to all that made this possible. The boy called David sold out the O2″, he boasted after the concert.

Meanwhile, Davido who had pleaded with guests to arrive early for the concert to avoid unnecessary delays was reported to have shown up 65-minutes late for the concert. “Early arrivals please”, he wrote, after posting a handbill of the concert on his Instagram page, on the very day of the event.

However, it was remarkable how quickly that ceased to matter when Idris Elba arrived to announce his first appearance on stage. After a dramatic entrance, in his usual fashion, he allowed the audience to sing most of the opening of his hit song, ‘Aye’ for him, while he just jumped in on the choruses.

To further prove he was really out to impress, Davido used voice enhancing mechanism, ‘Auto tune’ to fine tune his husky voice. Who doesn’t know that though he puts out good music which eventually enjoys massive airplay and also top major music charts, he has a husky voice which anyone would hardly believe could even sound good enough to sing such hit songs to his credit.