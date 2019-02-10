Buhari presides over most corrupt, incompetent administration – PDP

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his administration has no moral rectitude to pontificate on corruption.

“He has soiled his hands in corruption”, the said.

In a statement disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary and Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party accused Buhari of presiding over the most corrupt and incompetent administration in the history of Nigeria.

The party equally accused Buhari of becoming a threat to the coming elections, noting that he is funding his campaign with looted funds.

The statement reads:

“The PDP, out of respect for the Office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, had severally refrained from calling out President Buhari on his various indictments for corruption even during his era as a military ruler.

“A clear reading of Mr. President’s statement today shows that he is not yet aware that Nigerians have decoded his mastery of concealments of corruption in his Presidency and are no longer interested in his failed self-acclaimed fight against corruption.

“President Buhari presides over the most corrupt and incompetent administration in the history of our nation, for which Nigerians are very eager to go to the polls on Saturday to vote him out of office.

“If Mr. President were to be aware, he would have discovered that his entire surrounding reeks of moral, institutional and integrity corruption. But since he has consistently claimed not to be aware of anything around him, it is imperative to let him know that the fish in his pond is rotten from the head.

“Clinical examples can be drawn from his campaign council. Nigerians are aware that not a few members of this council have been indicted on malfeasance bordering on corruption

“Is it not strange therefore that President Buhari who wants Nigerians to perceive his administration as fighting corruption, will cast a net into the ocean and bring out only corrupt people to run his campaign?

“The truth is that Nigerians have seen more than enough of the fake fight against corruption and have come to a conclusion that President Buhari is merely paying lip services to this fight. He has no intention to do it and even if he had the opportunity to govern perpetually, he will never fight corruption.

“Rather than seeking for sympathy votes, President Buhari should simply admit his failure in governance and allow Nigerians to build their future by getting our nation working again under the leadership of Atiku Abubakar.”