Desperados, Young Jonn blend Latin music, Afrobeats in ‘Let It Go’

… Track celebrates self-expression, spontaneous moments

By Chioma Obinna

Desperados has teamed up with award-winning Afrobeats artiste, producer and songwriter Young Jonn to release “Let It Go”, a cross-cultural collaboration blending Latin music with Afrobeats to celebrate self-expression and living in the moment.



The track, produced by Yung Willis, draws inspiration from “Guao Guao”, a reggaeton record created by Desperados in partnership with Venezuelan artiste Micro TDH and Colombian producer Ovy On The Drums.



Built around a sample of the original song, “Let It Go” reinterprets its Latin-inspired sound through Young Jonn’s distinctive style, creating an Afrobeats record shaped by Nigeria’s vibrant music and nightlife culture.

The collaboration reflects Desperados’ strategy of using music and cultural experiences to connect with younger audiences, drawing on the brand’s Latin roots and the influence of Nigerian music.



According to the brand, the song captures the spirit of spontaneous nights out, unexpected link-ups with friends and moments when music brings people together.



“Let It Go” is designed to encourage listeners to loosen up, express themselves and enjoy experiences that create lasting memories, while bringing two musical cultures together.



Yung Willis, whose production credits include artistes such as Wizkid, Davido, Kizz Daniel, Falz, Niniola, BNXN, Zlatan, Patoranking and Ice Prince, handled the production, combining global influences with contemporary Afrobeats sounds.



Rather than recreate the original reggaeton record, the collaboration gives it a fresh identity through the rhythms and movement of Nigerian music, with Young Jonn providing the creative link between the two styles.



For Desperados, the release goes beyond music to create opportunities for audience participation through dance moves, lifestyle content and fans’ own interpretations of the “Let It Go” experience.



The brand said the collaboration reinforces its association with music, culture and self-expression, positioning the song as a meeting point for different influences and shared experiences.



By blending Latin rhythms with Afrobeats, “Let It Go” seeks to capture the freedom of enjoying the moment and the role of music in bringing people together.