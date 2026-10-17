First Lady’s RHI extends food outreach to Katsina, seeks community food banks nationwide

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged state governors to establish functional community food banks in each of their three senatorial districts as part of efforts to strengthen food security and address malnutrition among vulnerable groups.

The First Lady made the call while formally handing over food items to the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zulaihat Dikko Radda, for distribution to vulnerable residents under the Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI) Food Outreach Scheme.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, announced that Katsina State had become the 30th beneficiary of the scheme, following distributions in 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mrs Tinubu in a statement by Kwapchi Bata Hamman, Special Assistant to the President Media and ICT, was quoted as saying: “Renewed Hope Initiative food outreach has so far successfully distributed food items to 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory, making Katsina the 30th beneficiary

“Insha Allah, Osun, Ogun and Akwa Ibom states will be the next beneficiaries of this growing initiative.

“Our goal at the Renewed Hope Initiative is to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu by ensuring that every Nigerian receives the support required, irrespective of their circumstances,” she said.

The First Lady according to the statement by Kwapchi Bata Hamman

Special Assistant to the President

Media and ICT, disclosed that the initiative is sustained by the generosity of two partners, who donate two truckloads of food items monthly, enabling it to support two states each month.

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As part of efforts to tackle food insecurity and malnutrition, the First Lady also announced the successful nationwide rollout of the National Community Food Bank Programme, which aims to combat child malnutrition and support pregnant women and nursing mothers.

She called on state governors to adopt the framework and establish functional community food banks across their senatorial districts, stressing that federal and zonal interventions alone would not be enough to address the scale of the challenge.

Mrs Tinubu said stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments would help expand nutritional support to more communities and ensure vulnerable Nigerians have access to essential food supplies.

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, CON, described the event as a day of hope and renewed commitment to the welfare of the people, noting that the intervention reflects the Federal Government’s resolve to reach vulnerable Nigerians at all levels.

He described the initiative as a practical intervention with tangible impact, complementing the Katsina State Government’s efforts to improve the well-being of its citizens.

The Governor noted that his administration in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is working towards building a future where every Nigerian could live with dignity through investments in Education , Healthcare and Agriculture .

He added that the state government has made concerted efforts to improve security across communities by supporting security agencies with the necessary equipment to strengthen their operations.

Governor Radda further stated that the Renewed Hope Agenda is designed to empower Nigerians to achieve their aspirations, urging the people of Katsina State to support the ruling party in the next election to sustain continuity in governance and development.

Hajiya Zulaihat Dikko The Wife of the Katsina State Governor expressed appreciation to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for the gesture stating that the Renewed Hope Initiative has continued to play an important role in promoting the welfare of Nigerians particularly women, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups through its various social intervention programmes.

Osun, Ogun and Akwa Ibom States are expected to be next beneficiaries of the food distribution Scheme

The food items were formally handed over to the Wife of the Katsina State Governor by Wife of the First President Hajiya Nana Shettima for distribution to the intended beneficiaries.

Launched in March 2024 under the Renewed Hope Initiative’s Social Investment Programme, the Food Outreach Scheme offers nutritional assistance to persons with disabilities, widows, and other vulnerable groups, helping to ease hardship and enhance family well-being.