Borno ADC, Bwala trade words over Zulum’s opposition record

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Borno State and former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Inuwa Bwala, have traded accusations over claims about Governor Babagana Zulum’s treatment of opposition parties in the state.

The dispute followed a Facebook post by Bwala defending Zulum’s record on political tolerance, which the ADC described as a distortion of the situation on the ground.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ADC State Publicity Secretary, Baba Ahmed Mustapha, challenged Bwala’s position, citing the demolition of a property belonging to opposition figure Atom Magira, alleged threats against opposition supporters, the detention of youths who displayed “Tinubu Must Go” placards, and claims that the party had faced restrictions on campaign venues and billboards.

But Bwala dismissed the ADC’s response, questioning Mustapha’s experience in public communication and describing the party’s statement as an attempt to misrepresent his earlier analysis.

The ADC said it was disheartening for Bwala to portray Zulum’s administration as tolerant of opposition parties.

“Ordinarily, we would not join issues with a former commissioner looking for relevance and patronage, but when falsehood is dressed as analysis, the record must be set straight for Borno people and for history,” Mustapha said.

The party questioned whether the demolition of Magira’s three-storey plaza in Maiduguri, alleged threats by the Commissioner for Sports, Youths and Poverty Alleviation, Saina Buba, and the arrest and detention of five youths who displayed “Tinubu Must Go” placards were consistent with political tolerance.

It also alleged that it had been denied approvals for campaign venues in Maiduguri, that its billboards had been removed by the Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA), and that some of its members had been profiled.

The ADC called on the Nigerian Bar Association, Borno Chapter, the Nigeria Union of Journalists and civil society organisations to speak out over what it described as a shrinking political space in the state.

However, Bwala denied that his earlier article was directed at the ADC, saying it was an opinion piece written from his perspective as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In the first place, what I wrote was neither a letter nor a rejoinder, rather, it was an opinionated analysis from a partisan viewpoint, because I am a stakeholder, as a member of the APC,” he said.

Bwala also rejected the ADC’s claim that Magira’s property was demolished because of his political affiliation.

He said the Borno State Urban Planning Board (BOSUPB) had issued multiple notices over alleged violations of building approval requirements and encroachment on the right of way.

According to him, properties belonging to APC members had also been demolished for similar violations.

“To reduce an urban renewal enforcement to ‘opposition witch-hunt’ is mischief, no matter what coloration you try to give it,” he said.

Bwala challenged the ADC to publish any court judgment supporting its claim that due process was not followed in the demolition.

On the alleged threat by Buba, Bwala said the commissioner had clarified his remarks, which he described as a warning against political violence and thuggery at a youth rally.

He said the ADC was interpreting the comments as a threat to attract public sympathy, adding that any genuine threat should be reported to the police.

Addressing the arrest of the youths who displayed “Tinubu Must Go” placards, Bwala said security agencies acted to maintain public order during a period of heightened tension.

He denied that Zulum ordered their detention and said the state government facilitated their release after preliminary investigations.

“I challenge the ADC to prove otherwise,” he said.

Bwala also disputed the party’s claim that it had been denied campaign venues and that its billboards had been removed unfairly, urging it to produce documentary evidence of rejected applications and the removal of the billboards.

He argued that opposition parties had held major rallies in Borno during the 2023 elections without attacks, and said Zulum had encouraged constructive criticism of his administration.

On the governor’s support for President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections, Bwala said the position reflected political conviction rather than an attempt to undermine opposition parties.

He advised the ADC to concentrate on building its structures at the ward level rather than engaging in public exchanges with him or the governor.

“Professor Zulum will not be distracted. He is focused on resettlement, security, and rebuilding Borno,” Bwala said.