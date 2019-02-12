12 die in Ogun auto crash

By Daud Olatunji & Esther Onyegbula

ABEOKUTA—Twelve persons lost their lives, yesterday, in an accident involving a black Kia Cerato car and a grey Toyota Sports space bus near Shiun area of Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Ogun State.

Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident, said the Kia collided with the passenger bus yesterday afternoon, after one of its tyres burst.

The FRSC boss said the driver of the Kia car was suspected to have applied the brakes suddenly, which made him lose control of the speeding car.

He said the car climbed the divider and collided with a Toyota Space van with number plates LSR 334FF, which was travelling from Abeokuta towards Sagamu.

According to Oladele, “the unfortunate crash killed all the occupants of the two ill-fated vehicles. The suspected cause of the crash is tyre burst and speeding. They are five males, six female and one child.

“The bodies have been taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary, Sagamu, and the wreckages of the vehicles have been cleared off the road.”

He urged members of the public, whose family members travelled within the period, to contact the FRSC Command Abeokuta or Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for identification of the victims.

The Sector Commander also advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, including driving with good tyres, and avoid speed.

…one killed in Lagos, 2 injured

Also, a 29-year-old man identified as Morufu Balogun lost his life in a car accident at Majidun Bus Stop, along Ikorodu Road, Owode-Onirin area of Lagos, while two others sustained severe injuries.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when the driver of a Honda Pilot SUV, with number plates EPE-599-EW, lost control of the car and knocked down three pedestrians.

However, one of the victims, Morufu Balogun, died on the spot, while Adeniyi Ayuba and one other, who sustained injuries, were rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said investigation is ongoing.