World Bank President, Kim resigns

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The President of the World Bank Group, Dr. Jim Yong Kim has resigned his position as head of the global institution.



His resignation will take effect from 1 February, he said, yesterday.

Dr. Kim who was elected president of the bank in 2010, was re-elected for a second term of five years, in 2017 and should have remained in office till 2022.

He said in a statement, “It has been a great honour to serve as President of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime.”

Dr. Kim did not offer any explanation for quitting the job. The bank was also silent on the reason for Kim’s resignation.

It said, Dr. Kim would “join a firm and focus on increasing infrastructure investments in developing countries.”

Kristalina Georgieva, the World Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, would act as interim president of the organization until a new President emerges.

Kim a medical doctor was born in Seoul, South Korea and practiced his profession before joining the bank where he rose to the peak.