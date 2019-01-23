Three fake INEC staff arrested for recruiting INEC adhoc staff

By Evelyn Usman

Three persons have been arrested for masquerading as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Shomolu area of Lagos.

The trio of Kaiyewu Folahan, Akintunde Ibukun and Azeez Kazeem were allegedly selling INEC adhoc staff registration forms to unsuspecting unemployed Nigerians.

Recovered from them, were 511 INEC Lagos Ad-hoc Recruitment Form. The forms were discovered to have been filled and submitted by the prospective job seekers.

Preliminary investigation as gathered, revealed that sale and recruitment of unemployed youths, majority of who were graduates and undergraduates, had been on for close to a month before their arrest on Tuesday.

When news of the arrest filtered round, some of those who had submitted the forms throng Aluta Plaza, at the Federal College of Education, Akoka area of the state . Some of the victims claimed they paid between N1000 and N2500 for purchase and filling of the registration forms.

Confirming the arrest, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, explained that the arrest was made following complaint from the Deputy Director of INEC, in Shomolu Local Government Area, Mrs Akinwunmi S.O, on January 22,2019.

Oti said , ” on January 22, 2019, she complained that some persons at Shop no.33, Aluta Plaza, Federal College of Education, Akoka, were impersonating INEC workers and recruiting ad-hoc staff.

” Consequently, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, directed the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in-charge of Pedro division to infiltrate the camp of the culprits with his undercover operatives.

“The operatives did as directed, thereby leading to the arrest of the suspects”.

Oti added that the suspects were arraigned at the Chief Magistrate’s Court 2, Yaba, for conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, fraudulent act and unlawful possession of INEC materials.

They were thereafter, remanded in prison pending when they would meet their bail conditions, while the case was adjourned till April 16, 2019.