Suspect nabbed in failed bid to rob bizman

By Esther Onyegbula

A robbery suspect, Ifeanyi Owoh, who is currently being investigated by the Police, has revealed that he and a colleague of his were on a mission to rob a businessman when he met his Waterloo.

According to Owoh who was arrested after his accomplice fled, “my friend and I got information that a notable automobile dealer (names withheld) was in town for a business transaction.

“So we decided to infiltrate the industrial estate and rob him. Unfortunately, on our way to the operation, policemen on routine patrol accosted us, rather than stop we fled. And the police chased after us. After a hot chase, I was caught.”

Vanguard gathered that on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at about 3:30pm, along Billings way, Oregun, Lagos, patrol policemen on a motorbike from Alausa Police Station, while on street patrol, sighted two men whom they approached for routine check; but rather than subject themselves to security scrutiny, they took to their heels.

After the suspect was arrested and searched, one locally made pistol, three live cartridges and a dagger were recovered from him.

Confirming the report, Lagos state police command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said, during a brief interrogation, Ifeanyi Owoh said they were on a mission to rob a businessman.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to arrest his fleeing accomplice.