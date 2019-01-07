Return to PDP, Atiku urges Amaechi

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the statement made by the Minister of Transportation and Director General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on the state of the nation as courageous, just as he urged him to resign his appointment and return to the PDP.

I’m a prophet, Buhari ‘ll win 2019 election – Ngige boasts

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Atiku lamented the shabby treatment of Amaechi for speaking truth to power in a leaked audio tape which led to his being made a ceremonial Director General of the president’s re-election campaign organization.

“We dare say that the cold war between the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr. Rotimi Amaechi as well as the statements credited to the latter in a leaked tape which led to the appointment of Tinubu to take charge of the campaigns are at the least a national embarrassment to the nation. Amaechi must now resign and return home to the PDP where he belongs,” the statement said.

The secret tapes which portrayed Mr. Amaechi as lacking confidence in the APC led government of President Muhammadu Buhari also rubbished Lagos state which is generally portrayed by APC leaders as the flagship of the APC led government as well as Tinubu’s achievements as Governor of Lagos State for eight years and the 20 year reign of the ACN /APC in Lagos, describing the nation’s commercial capital as a ‘a glorified village.’

In the audio clips which were made out of an informal interaction Mr. Amaechi had with journalists covering his ministry, the minister said, “Apart from Abuja , check anywhere else that has infrastructure…Lagos is a glorified village…the only difference between Lagos and other cities is that fact that our business is in Lagos and when our people are doing business they can always have food. If not, what do you have in Lagos? 1000plus megawatts, that’s all. What else do they have? No water, there are no roads. When you hear traffic jam in Lagos or any part of Nigeria it’s because they are no roads. Why is there no traffic jam in Abuja? The reason why you meet traffic jam in Lagos is because they are no roads”.

Atiku said the sentiments expressed by Amaechi in the leaked audios were in tandem with those of the PDP and the Nigerian public to the effect that Nigerians were hungry and need a to be rescued from a clueless All Progressives Congress administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

”I have said it several times that the APC and the government it controls at the centre are clueless, confused and totally incapable of piloting the affairs of this nation. Is there any better evidence of this cluelessness than what Nigerians are witnessing now?

”It does not matter how much the President tries to engage in damage control over what has led him to make Rotimi Amaechi take the back seat even as the Director General of his re-election campaign or the evil silence by the President and the APC over Amaechi’s shocking comments that reflect the thinking in the highest echelon of the Buhari administration, that the president’s incompetence was behind the slow pace of progress the nation was making,” the statement said.

Atiku said with the APC and the government it controls are pulling in different directions, there is little or no surprise as to why the welfare and security of Nigerians have been pushed to the back burner as key players of the ruling party and the Buhari administration opt to dance naked in the public square.

”The only area the APC and the government see face-to-face is in the sharing of the spoils of office and looting of the commonwealth as confessed by Minister Rotimi Amaechi in the leaked audio tapes,” the statement concluded.