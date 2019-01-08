‘President Buhari enjoys acceptability across party lines’

Abuja – Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with Ogun Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, alongside the gubernatorial candidate of opposition Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, as a positive development.



A statement issued on Tuesday by the group’s Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said that the meeting was not necessarily a sign of President Buhari’s endorsement of the APM candidate.

Akinsiju said that Buhari had before now raised the hand of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dapo Abiodun, as his preferred candidate during a recent visit alongside former Ogun Governor, Olusegun Osoba.

“We are aware of some disquiet among APC members on seeing the picture of the President with Gov. Amosun and the APM candidate on the front page of national dailies after the weekend meeting at the Presidential Villa.

“But just as the Presidency has made it clear that the President would only back APC candidates, we don’t see the meeting as a contradiction of the stance.

“It in fact shows the acceptability that President Buhari enjoys across party lines as opposed to the recent stage-managed endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar by insignificant political parties and politicians with no real electoral value,’’ Akinsiju said.

BMO noted that a sign of the President’s wide acceptability was the fact that PDP governorship and National Assembly candidates in several parts of the country were running their campaign with posters bearing Buhari’s image.

“It is a known fact that there is no living politician with the cult-like followership and support Buhari has in some parts of the country as a result of his legendary integrity.

“It is not a surprise that several PDP candidates in Northern Nigeria have been openly canvassing for the President’s re-election.

“The question begging for answer is: why are these candidates not campaigning for Atiku Abubakar or put his image on their campaign posters?”

The pro-Buhari group pointed out that the trend of support for President Buhari among PDP leaders began a few weeks ago.

It added that trend of support began with the visit by governors elected on the platform of the opposition party in the South East Geo-political zone and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

“Although the meeting was meant to be one where the governors were to show appreciation for Federal Government projects in the region, especially the contract award for the second Niger Bridge.

“The meeting also came at a time the political figures were at odds with their parties.

“On individual basis, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, had publicly left no one in doubt about his positive relations with the President whom he has hailed on several occasions for the infrastructural strides in the region.

“Similarly, his Enugu counterpart Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had been pictured wearing a lapel pin with President Buhari’s image.

“What is now left is for the governors and Senator Ekweremadu to be pictured with the viral 4 + 4 hand sign.” .(NAN)