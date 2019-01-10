Peole trapped as train derails in Lagos

Many people have been reported trapped as two coaches on a train derailed in Lagos Thursday morning.

“ @OluSamuelBGG : @Gidi_Traffic Emergency at ASHADE road, GUINESS side. Two coaches on a train skipped. People trapped inside. #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/LUe4CsxR1G

This just happened at Agege. i cant believe we are still using this old train in 2019. Government dont care about her citizenry. #lasema #TrafficChief #GIDITRAFFIC #NRC #FederalGovernment #akinwunmiambode #lagos #railway pic.twitter.com/d8K03GG1i1

Train derails at Agege-Ashade Ram Market

According to Agegetv,the last 3 coaches derailed while the remaining coaches continued with their Journey.

As at the time of posting this information, no Casualties was recorded. pic.twitter.com/puoSmHQ4FF

— FirstWeekly Magazine (@firstweeklyng) January 10, 2019