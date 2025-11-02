NRC confirms Agbor train derailment, says all passengers safe

…Rescue Efforts Ongoing

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the derailment of a Warri–Itakpe passenger train near Agbor on Saturday evening, assuring the public that no passenger was injured.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, said preliminary findings suggest the derailment—which occurred around 7:30pm at Kilometer 212+8m—may have been caused by suspected track vandalism.

The incident affected two of the seven coaches of the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS).

“We are pleased to confirm that all passengers on board were safely evacuated to Agbor, and everyone has been fully accounted for. No casualties or injuries were recorded,” Opeifa said.

He added that the corporation’s recovery team, supported by security agencies, had been at the scene since Saturday night carrying out retrieval operations.

“These efforts are progressing steadily and are expected to be completed soon,” he assured.