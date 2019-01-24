PDP has been rigging elections in Delta, Ogboru alleges

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, yesterday, said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been winning elections in the state through result writing, saying that the votes of the people would count in the forthcoming polls.

Speaking when he flagged off his campaign at Asaba and Issele-Uku, Oshimili South and Aniocha North Local Government Areas of the state, Ogboru said: “Don’t fret, don’t be afraid. Our opponents, we know them; if they don’t write results, they can’t win anything.

“This time, by the grace of God, they cannot write any result. It is going to be APC, all the way. We are going to have a brand new governor very soon.”

Assuring that the aspirations of Deltans would be met if elected, he said: “All your pains, I also feel. Your aspirations are my aspirations.

“The government that will come in the next few weeks is going to be different from what you have been seeing before. Something different is on the way.”