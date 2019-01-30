Breaking News
Translate

Palestinian woman tries to stab Israeli guards, shot dead

On 11:15 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

A Palestinian woman tried to stab Israeli guards at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday, Israeli police said, with Palestinian officials reporting she was shot dead.

Israel Police temporarily close off the A’Zaim crossing east of Jerusalem in the central West Bank following a stabbing attack on January 30, 2018. (Israel Police)/ Source: .timesofisrael.com

“At the security checkpoint at Zaim a female suspect attempted to stab security guards that were on patrol in the area” and “units responded”, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, without giving further details.

The Palestinian health ministry said the woman was killed by Israeli fire east of Jerusalem.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.