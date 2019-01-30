Palestinian woman tries to stab Israeli guards, shot dead

A Palestinian woman tried to stab Israeli guards at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday, Israeli police said, with Palestinian officials reporting she was shot dead.

“At the security checkpoint at Zaim a female suspect attempted to stab security guards that were on patrol in the area” and “units responded”, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, without giving further details.

The Palestinian health ministry said the woman was killed by Israeli fire east of Jerusalem.