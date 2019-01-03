Okigwe urged to support Araraume

By Timothy Okechukwu

The people of Okigwe Senatorial District, Imo State, have been urged to support the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the February general elections.

The Managing Director of Eberelinks Oil & Gas Limited, Chief Eberechukwu Okoroafor made the call when Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the state’s APGA governorship candidate visited him in his country home, Umunumo, in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

Addressing the people of Umunumo ward, he said: “Okigwe zone should appreciate Araraume for making them proud as a partakers in the political equation of the state.” Among the three strong political parties in the state, Araraume got APGA for Okigwe zone.”

He described Araraume’s gestures in touching the lives of the downtrodden as “an act of love for mankind,” and advised the people of Okigwe zone to see the candidature of the senator as divine.