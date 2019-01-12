Ogboru is a leaner- Okowa’s Aide

As 2019 Governorship election draws closer, the Delta State Governor’s Aide on Media Mr. Ossai Success has described the All Progressives Congress APC Governorship Candidate Chief Great Ogboru as a leaner.

Ossai made this known in a chat with journalists Yesterday in Warri, noting that Delta State is not for learners and strangers to govern.

“Over the years I have lived in Delta State and indeed can testify that the state is not a baby state that needs learner.

“Ogboru is not a grassroots politician but diaspora politician that knows nothing about the state.

“Ogboru only come to Delta State every election period to contest, as a rich man he hasn’t impacted his community

The truth is that We need an experienced grounded politician like Governor Okowa.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa being an experienced politician in the past years has been able to do justice to the State resources in bringing prosperity to Deltans.

He is one governor in Nigeria who has been able to utilised the state resources wisely despite the recession by constructing over 200 roads , empowered 20,000 youths through the Job Creation office, Revamped Technical Colleges, Construction of over 4, 738 classrooms and Construction of drainages to check flood and in the course of this year, the proposed construction of drainage projects in Effurun/Warri axis with budgetary provision for to the tune of N3 Billion.

Federal might will not work in Delta because the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government knows that Governor Okowa is an asset and Delta State is for the PDP” he said.