Tinubu came when Nigeria needed him — Okowa

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

Former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said President Bola Tinubu assumed office at a time the country needed his leadership, noting that his administration had taken steps to reposition the nation’s economy.

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Okowa spoke in Asaba while receiving the national leadership of Working People United, WPU, which paid him a courtesy visit.

He said the President had implemented reforms that were beginning to address key socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic measures had improved the financial position of states and local governments.

“Outside fuel subsidy removal, he (President Tinubu) has grown the economy to the extent that local governments and states are now stabilised. They were not stabilised before now.

“By May 2023, no fewer than 27 states were owing salaries; they couldn’t pay workers, but today, all states and local governments are able to pay. It is not magic; somebody is behind it, and it is the courageous President Tinubu,” he said.

Okowa urged Nigerians to support the President’s reforms, expressing confidence that a second term would enable him to consolidate the gains.

“We all know that if he is supported for a second term, the economy of this country will be refocused to the desire of the citizenry,” he said.

The former governor also said no fewer than 1.6 million students in tertiary institutions had benefited from the Federal Government’s National Education Loan Fund, NELFUND.

He described the student loan scheme as one of the key reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration to revive the economy.

Okowa said many students who initially dismissed the scheme as a scam had enrolled and were benefiting from it, urging others yet to participate to take advantage of the programme.

He maintained that the President deserved a second term to complete the ongoing reforms.

Expressing optimism that Nigerians would eventually appreciate the administration’s policies, Okowa called on members of the Working People United to support the government ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of WPU, Comrade Williams Akporeha, said the delegation visited Okowa to acquaint him with the group’s objectives and inaugurate its Delta State chapter.

According to him, the group’s membership comprises public and private sector workers, self-employed persons and artisans.

Akporeha said the organisation was committed to good governance and politics, and pledged support for Okowa’s senatorial ambition, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and President Tinubu.