NSCDC personnel faces murder charge in Lagos

A Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, Kehinde Osho, who allegedly shot and killed a man, on Friday, appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Osho, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of murder, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 18, 2018, at 9.00p.m., on Pipeline Way, Oke-Ado, Lagos.

Adebayo said that the accused shot Mr Taofeek Andulqadir, 31, with a gun on the head in contravention of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Olatunji, however, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, and ordered that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 7, for mention. (NAN)