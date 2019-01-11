No one can take Delta from PDP —Okowa

By Festus Ahon, Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that it was impossible for any political party in the country to take Delta State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor at Ughelli, Oleh and Ozoro, Ughelli North, Isoko South and North Local Government Areas of the state, respectively during the governorship campaign rally in the state, said that despite “intimidation from the opposition,” the PDP would continue to rule the state.

“PDP is the only party that can deliver the dividends of democracy to Deltans. We are very much aware that Ughelli North is the heart of politics and it is volatile during elections, difficult for results to come out because they know we always win them here.

“Ughelli North has the highest number of registered voters of 199,000 and we want that vote to count in the coming elections and we must stand firm to defend our votes. In 2015, we won 21, local governments out of the 25 we have in the state and we will want to win the whole local governments in the state because we are in charge.

“We are in charge of Delta State and nobody can stand to take it from us, the opposition know it. But they would want to cause trouble and make it volatile. The fight belongs to us and we must fight it and when we have won, then we can jubilate, seek appointments and infrastructure development.

“I have played my part and they know it is not possible for them to take over the state but we must all embark on house to house campaigns and voters sensitisation exercise.”

At Ozoro, where a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Abikelegba Odegolor and two other prominent members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, decamped to the PDP, Okowa said: “Those that make the other parties thick have all joined the PDP. “

At Oleh, the governor thanked traditional rulers of 23 kingdoms in Isoko nation who had earlier endorsed him for a second term, saying: “All our leaders are working together with one mind.”

Director General of the campaign council, Mr Funkekeme Solomon, former Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ovuozourie Macaulay, Director of Publicity of the PDP Campaign Organisation, Dr. Timi Tonye, his Deputy, Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu and others who spoke at the rallies, expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious at the 2019 general election.