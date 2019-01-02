NGO to drag Police to UN over Melaye

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA— A non-governmental organisation, Justice Helpline Foundation, has threatened to drag the Nigeria Police to the United Nations over what it described as constant intimidation of Senator Dino Melaye by the Police.

The Director of Litigation of the group, Ayo Jonathan, who made this known in Lokoja yesterday, cautioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris against what it termed victimisation of the senator.

He also said it was wrong for President Muhammadu Buhari not to call the police leadership to order.

His words: “In a country where several members of the ruling party were alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices, Mr. President found it convenient to protect such persons, yet the police find it convenient to harass, intimidate and infringe on peoples’ rights.

“Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and the Governor Ganduje saga, are cases of corruption which Mr. President allegedly provided cover for such persons.

“The laying of siege to the house of Senator Dino Melaye, the disconnection of electricity and water supply to the Senator’s residence as well as constantly firing of tear gas into the residence are wrong.

“There will be severe consequences if anything happens to the Senator.

“We urge the police to be more civil in its approach. We will not hesitate to drag the police to the UN if any harm befalls the senator.

“Having followed the activities of the Nigeria Police, and with the unfolding event, we have every reason to be concerned about the real motive behind the new attempt to arrest Senator Dino Melaye considering the spate of strange and unresolved deaths of persons in police custody in recent past.”