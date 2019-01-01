New Year: Ekweremadu harps on security

…says NASS gunning for state police in 2019

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has stressed the need for the security of lives and property to be strengthened as well as close the widening divisions in the country in the New Year.

In his new year message to Nigerians, Ekweremadu who noted that Nigeria could not be effectively secured under the current policing arrangement, urged all political leaders to work for the immediate realisation of state police in the coming year.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said: “At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it needs to be reiterated that we cannot continue to do the same thing that has failed us over the years and hope to get a different result.

“The huge losses in lives and property incurred by the nation in 2018 can be avoided in the years ahead. Nigeria is the only federal system in the entire world that operates unitary police system. We had sub-national police services from the colonial period up to 1966 and Nigeria was better off. Centralised policing has failed us woefully and we have to revert to what works in other federal jurisdictions to effectively combat the security challenges facing the country.

“There is currently a bill for the creation of state police before the National Assembly, which I sponsored along with several of my colleagues. That bill also takes care of the fears expressed by many, including the fear of possible abuse by state governors. It is therefore, my hope that all the political actors and well meaning Nigerians will collectively push for the passing and signing of the bill in 2019 so that Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed.”