NDLEA arrests two persons with 360.6kg Cannabis

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA ,Tuesday night, arrested two men alleged to be conveying 360.6kg of cannabis to Yobe state.

The substance, which they confessed to have brought from Edo state, was hidden inside a false compartment in a J5 Peugeot bus.

They had succeeded in beating all security checks from Edo and other states.

However, on reaching Yobe state, anti narcotics operatives stationed at designated points to be on the lookout for those importing drugs into the state, intercepted them.

Vanguard gathered that the operatives move followed information that some drugs were being moved in large quantity to different parts of the states, to be used by thugs during elections.

As at time of writing this report, Vanguard gathered that the suspects: Garba Mohamed and Umar Baba, had made useful statement , which operatives said would lead to the apprehension of other members who are transporting same to different parts of the country.

Confirming the incident, the Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs for NDLEA, Jonah Achema , said investigation was still ongoing.