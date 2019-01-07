Minimum Wage: Labour, CSOs to hold nationwide protest Tuesday

—Denies embarking on strike Tuesday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, Monday said that its 36 state councils, affiliate unions and friendly groups like Civil Society Organisations, CSOs have mobilised for the commencement of nationwide mass protest over the inability of the Federal Government to transmit the N30,000 Minimum Wage bill to the National Assembly.

NLC has also debunked newspaper report (not Vanguard) that it had mobilised to resume strike on Tuesday, saying that the organised labour has not taken any such resolution.

The General Secretary of NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson in a statement in Abuja said that when the organised labour decides to embark on strike, it will inform the public on it.

The statement with the title, “Tomorrow (Tuesday) is a day of protest and mass mobilization read, “It has come to our attention that some section of the news media has largely misrepresented our action plan in reaction to the delay in transmitting the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee on a new National Minimum Wage to the National Assembly by President Mohammadu Buhari.

“It should be recalled that the National Executive Council of NLC met on 17th of December last year and directed that we hold nationwide mobilisation of workers and our allies if by 31st December 2018 the bill on the National Minimum Wage has yet to be sent to the National Assembly to be passed as an Act of Parliament.

“We immediately announced then that on Tuesday, 8th January 2019, there will be a nationwide mass mobilisation and protests simultaneously across all states in Nigeria. This does not translate to a strike.

“It is on record that each time we had cause to embark on a national strike, we say so publicly without any equivocation. We still don’t understand where the story about a strike commencing tomorrow came from.

“Already, all our State Councils, affiliate unions and allies in other pro people mass organisations now popularly referred to as Civil Society Organisations have been fully informed and mobilised to ensure the success of tomorrow’s mass protests in all the states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“When a date is decided for the commencement of a strike subsequently, we will inform the public appropriately.”