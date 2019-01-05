Leo Ogor: The Legislative General Turns 60

Across Nigeria, there are unsung heroes and heroines whose selfless actions have impacted lives greatly. Some are stories of intelligent performance and never give up spirit to save humanity. while others are politicians who dedicated their life to serve humanity in every areas of endeavor.

The heroic story of Hon Leo Ogor who is generally known and address as the “Legislative General and Oyibo Isoko”, Is a man with salient and giant achievements as a lawmaker representing Isoko federal constitutuency in the National Assembly (NASS). His ideology in life is ” be good to all you see and take it an opportunity to help and assist people not minding their tribe or religious inclination ”

A gentleman, down to earth per excellence. Hon Leo Ogor as a lawmaker has many unsung testimonies of achievements within the years of his stewardship at the National Assembly. His developmental ideals over the years has endeared him to his constituents and indeed marked him for bigger challenges in the socio-political circles of Delta state and Nigeria as a democratic Nation.

Ogor, who turned 60, was born on January 6, 1959, to the family of Okuweh of Idheze and Ozoro Kingdom in present day Isoko South and North Local Government Areas of Delta State. He started his early education at RCM Primary School, Ozoro and Notre Dame College, Ozoro. He had a brief stint at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lagos in 1980 before travelling abroad to study at Emile Wolf College of Accountancy, London where he obtained the AIB qualification between 1981-1983 and the Chartered Institute of Administration where he obtained the ACIA professional qualification.

He is a winner of several awards and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration of Nigeria. The vibrant lawmaker has attended Negotiation Strategy Course at the Cambridge University, London in 2012. Due to his penchant for knowledge, Ogor few years ago completed an International Executive Master of Business Administration (IEMBA) specializing in (Strategic & Project Management) from the Paris Graduate School of Management (PGSM) in France.

Ogor had once been conferred with the Best Legislator of the Year 2013 Award for his outstanding achievements in public service by the Delta Role Model Awards. He was also recognized by Delta Achievers Merit Awards as the Legislator of the year 2014. He was again recognized for excellence in Grassroots Empowerment as well as the African Child Prize for Legislation at an impressive ceremony held at the Ladi Kwali Hall Sheraton Hotels & Towers, Abuja. He was also chosen among Our Heroes of Democracy by Newswatch Communications Plc.

His constituents on their part are now and always singing songs of thanks, not regretting voting this silent achiever, whose electoral promises have remained fulfilled.

To the people of Isoko federal constituency, the Ogor brand must be seen to be practically entrenched in their socio-economic wellbeing, if Ogor will maintain the tempo of what is doing.

Most of his kinsmen sees him as a Nigerian Politician who is a pace setter, a dedicated goal getter, honest and a philanthropist to the core.

Yours truly, having the ‘legislative General’ on board is making the LETS GET NIGERIA WORKING AGAIN slogan a reality.

HIS LEGISLATIVE DUTIES

1. The likes of Hon Leo Ogor whose idea of representation is to be closer to his constituents and absolute dedication to parliamentary duties has thus earned Him the position of Deputy majority leader of the 7th National Assembly, now Minority leader of the 8th National Assembly. Honestly, Ogor is one of the most respected Lawmakers with a high sense of judgement of legislative matters. His works speaks volumes to maturity, his views and contributions are well articulated for meaningful development. His opinions are undiscarded because they are coming from the pool of divine wisdom.

2. The man has Chaired different Adhoc Committees of the House including the Pentascope Investigative Panel, Malabu Oil Block Sale, Single Windows System, BOFIA Amendment Act Committee, Adhoc Committee on the poor services of GSM service operators in the Country. Chairman Adhoc Committee on Rice Import Quota and Duty Payments and many others. These are positions that can only be given to a trusted, tested and reliable lawmaker with impeccable character and track record .Between 2003-2019, Ogor sponsored 21 Bills and over 71 motions and has made quality contributions to other motions at plenary and Committee sittings

3. His oratory prowess and eloquence in dissecting issues of National and parliamentary interest has made him to become a round peg in a round hole .

CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS AND OTHERS.

Though his primary assignment is to make Laws and sponsor Bills and to check executive recklessness for the good Governance of the people, His footprints across the twenty four wards and communities in Isoko Nation remained indelible. prominent amongst Ogor’s developmental projects includes the construction of Enwhe bridge, construction of Uzere-Aviara road under federal ministry of works worth 2.1billion, the 25.6km Isoko Ring Road project which traverses from Ofagbe, Orie, Okpe-Isoko, Uro, Ada with a spur to Idheze to Ozoro was influenced by Reps Ogor, approved by the Federal Executive Council in May, 2015 under the supervisor Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the 15.7km length of road in ozoro through Niger Delta Development Commission, Gen Omu road Igbide, building and renovation of Oleh general hospital, Ozoro general hospital, Owhelogbo general hospital, Otor – igho primary health centre, Owodokpokpo, Umeh, Aviara etc.

Due to Ogor’s indelible mark of trust and confidence in achieving a lot within the span of years spent, has made him to earn utmost confidence by Isoko people when a vote of confidence was passed on him by his constituents after an extra-ordinary town-hall meeting organized by the leadership of the Isoko Development Union IDU, the apex socio-cultural organization and the mouthpiece of the Isoko nation on August 5th 2016. The “vote of confidence” on him is sequel to his extraordinary representation of the Isoko people at the National Assembly.

Ogor remain the most reliable and available lawmaker with an impeccable listening ear. There is no gain saying the fact that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown especially when such crown attracts a lot more challenges that ordinarily shouldn’t be. At such times, it takes the grace of God and the confidence of the people to keep the crown resting on the head of the crown bearer.

As the “General” clocks 60, one cannot but celebrate him, his achievements and pray to God to continue to guide him. On behalf of my family, the media team, I join others of his numerous supporters and well wishers in celebrating a life of active service to humanity as he celebrate his glorious 60th birthday.

Akpodhoma Michael Ajirioghene, is the Press Secretary to Rt Hon leo