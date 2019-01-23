Konga, Visa gun for better value in Nigeria’s e-commerce sector

By Prince Osuagwu

E-commerce giant, Konga, has partnered with digital payments provider, Visa, in a bid to advance revolutions in the Nigerian e-commerce sector.

The strategic partnership is positioned to drive greater efficiency in the sector by leveraging the delivery of digital and secure payments solutions across key segments of the Konga Group’s business portfolio.

While ensuring a digitally-driven and rewarding payment experience for consumers, the partnership will offer shoppers and merchants on Konga’s online platform, walk-in customers to its growing number of offline stores nationwide including customers who book flights on Konga Travel & Tours (KTT),

Benefits of this partnership, include a digital Visa card which will enable shoppers who use the KongaPay app, to make payments everywhere Visa is accepted. Also, users of the KongaPay app will be able to pay digitally at the time of delivery of their items by simply scanning the Quick Response, QR code provided by Kxpress delivery agents.

Furthermore, customers who book a trip with Konga Travels & Tours – the company’s online travel agency, will be issued a Visa prepaid card, which will enable them make payments with ease while travelling.

General Manager, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya, said: “Partnerships are key for us at Visa, as we constantly look for new opportunities to ensure that more people have access to unique payment experiences that are seamless, fast, and secure. We are extremely delighted to unveil this strategic partnership with Konga which is positioned to further simplify the payment process and raise standards in the Nigerian e-commerce sector.”

Also, co-Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Konga Group, Nick Imudia, disclosed that the partnership with Visa holds immense potential for e-commerce in Nigeria, owing to the numerous opportunities it offers to revolutionise the payment process and optimize offerings in the sector.