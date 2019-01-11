Kashamu surrenders to Adebutu

Senator Buruji Kashamu has abandoned his governorship ambition and has now urged his faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun state to support Oladipupo Adebutu, who is recognised by the national leadership.

Buruji made the surprise surrender announcement on Thursday and directed all his supporters and associates to work with members of the Adebutu group “in the overall interest of the party”.

Adebutu had been locked in a supremacy battle Senator Kashamu over the control of the state party structure and the Ogun State PDP governorship ticket. Kashamu, along with Reuben Abati as running mate, had laid claim to being the authentic candidates of the party.

In a statement, the Ogun East senator said it was better for the contending groups to work and win together – in the overall interest of the party. As the saying goes, “united we stand; divided we fall”. It is only in unity that we can stand tall together.

“It is true we are in court. But, we are hopeful that the issues will be resolved sooner than later. However, in the overall interest of the party, it is better and wiser for us to work together as members of the same family pending the resolution of the issues in court. We may have had our disagreements and issues, and have submitted them to the court for adjudication; yet, we have been talking to one another.

“We reckon that whichever way it goes, the court cannot bring about genuine reconciliation and peace. So, we have resolved to be agents of peace and reconciliation. Let us put aside our ego, prejudices and personal interests, and work together for the Party – in the hope that whoever carries the day will work for the Party, its members and the generality of the people.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that I wish to formally and publicly urge all my leaders, elders and supporters to work with the Lado group within the Ogun State chapter of the PDP ahead of February 16 and March 2, 2019 elections. Irrespective of our differences, we are members of the same family. At the end, it is the party that wins; not any individual or group.”



Kashamu therefore urged that the ongoing unity meetings and rallies between the two groups within the Ogun State PDP should be intensified and held in the 236 wards, 20 local governments and three senatorial districts of the state.



These, he said, will be capped with a “Mega Unity Rally” to be held on a date and venue to be announced soon.