Imo monarchs adopt Buhari for second term

The traditional rulers in Imo State have unanimously adopted President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for second term, stating that he has done well to deserve another term.



The traditional rulers who were more than 600 in attendance and led by their Chairman, HRM Eze Agunwa Ohiri also reserved the Chieftaincy title of Omenkeahuruanya (I) of Imo State for the President, adding that the best that can happen to the nation is to vote for President Buhari for another term of four years. The Chieftaincy title is expected to bring the President back to the State for conferment.

The President was received at the Ultra-modern Complex of Eze Imo Palace when he paid courtesy call on the traditional rulers, during the Presidential rally in Owerri on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 with the traditional rulers remaking that the fight against corruption must be encouraged to succeed.

The President in his speech at the visit said “Your Majesty, I stand here to thank you very much and these senior citizens of all the communities in Imo State. I thank you very much for waiting for us for so long. Like His Excellency Governor Okorocha has mentioned, last time I was here, I was looking for votes and I am here again to look for votes. I’d like to invite you to think of where we met the Country in 2015, where we are now and what we’ve been able to do throughout the period we’ve been in power with the little resources available to us.”

The big mistake the opposition is making is that, whilst they continue to calculate how to break into PMB’s strongholds, they assume their own strongholds are still impregnable and other variables would remain constant in their favour. February 16 is just a few days away….. pic.twitter.com/0lYBNm5oV8 — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) January 29, 2019



He stated “I’m sure within your communities that there has been one little reform or the other. So I want you to discuss with your people on the relevance of their votes for our party which will make a lot of difference. So my advice to you is to educate them. Everybody has one vote and the President has one vote also. As far as voting is concerned, we are all equal. Show them how to vote and respect them and I assure you, they will in turn respect you.”



The President continued “I assure you that the point agenda of my administration which is security, economy and fighting corruption are still relevant. But we need substantial improvement in security. Boko Haram used to exist in 17 LGAs of Yobe, Borno and some other North-Eastern states but today, they are not holding any local government.”

His words “On the economy, we now thank God that the government has been able to make inputs in the agricultural sector that has yielded positive results and we’ve almost 100% self reliant in food production. On fighting corruption, that has been the most difficult, but we are encouraging the law enforcement agents to work very hard and the report we are getting is something.”

Receiving the President at the Eze Imo Palace, the Chairman of the State Council of traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Agunwa Ohiri intoned “Mr. President, on behalf of the Royal fathers of Imo State, I welcome you to this chamber. Your Excellency, your coming on stream at this time was apt because we needed a change, a new direction. You will realize that the greatest problem of our nation and of course Africa is corruption and we saw you as the person that will tackle that problem. Once corruption in our nation is tackled, every other thing will fall in place. We really commend you in this struggle Mr. President.”