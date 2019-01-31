Ijebu monarchs endorse Kashamu

In what could be described as a season of royal endorsements and blessings for the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu on Thursday received the endorsement of traditional rulers in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

The monarchs, who were led by the Dagburewe of Idowa, His Royal Highness, Oba Yunusa Adekoya (OON), described Senator Kashamu as one of the illustrious sons of Ijebuland and prayed for his success at the polls.

Addressing the traditional rulers, Kashamu told the gathering that he was in their domain “in continuation of our consultations with the traditional institutions and our highly respected royal fathers.”

Continuing, he said: “Earlier in the week, we visited the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who gave his blessings to our aspirations. Yesterday, we were in Ogun West Senatorial District, where we meet with the Yewaland Oba-in-council.

“At the meeting presided over by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, I was pronounced ‘an adopted son of Yewaland with equal rights as their own sons’. Simply put, this ticket received their overwhelming endorsement.

“Your Royal Highnesses, I am not a stranger to Odogbolu Local Government. Aside from my personal involvements in a number of philanthropic projects in Odogbolu Local Government, as your senator, I have facilitated no less than eight projects across the local government.

“The projects include the construction of a block of three (3) classrooms at Odogbolu Grammar School, Odogbolu; construction of a block of three (3) classrooms at Saint Paul Anglican School, Odogbolu; supply of 100 units of grinding machine to our people in the local government; supply of 500 KVA transformer at Omu; Construction of solar-powered borehole at Idotun; supply and installation of 300 KVA at Odoyanta; supply and installation of 300 KVA transformer at Imodi-Imosan; and the supply and installation of 200 KVA transformer at Odogbolu.”

Senator Kashamu also seized the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to releasing all allocations due to local governments.

“I will not deduct from their allocations. This is to ensure grassroots development.

“I also commit to remitting all statutory deductions from staff salaries to the relevant unions and authorities as and when due.

“Also, substantial funds shall be set aside to assist the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Loans from the funds shall attract no interest,” he said

To demonstrate his resolve to fulfilling his promises, Senator Kashamu submitted an undertaking dated 28th January 2019, to the traditional Rulers through Oba Adekoya, in which he stated his resolve not to tamper with council funds, among others.