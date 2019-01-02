Group advocates social empowerment, devt

By Elizabeth Uwandu

IN furtherance of the development of the nation in all facets of life, Chairman/ Board of Director, Fountain Initiative for Social Development, FISD, Pastor (Mrs) Nomthi Odukoya, has noted that social empowerment of Nigerians will reduce vices and increase peace and understanding.

According to Mrs Odukoya who was in company of her husband, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church and co-founder of FISD, at the Annual Social Impact Seminar and Graduation ceremony of the FISD, explained that social empowerment of women and youths will boost the nation’s revenue.

At the graduation ceremony which saw graduands who had completed the FISD programmes, receiving certificates and awards, Mrs Odukoya said: “FISD provides professional services to stimulate necessary development in under-privileged and underserved communities across Nigeria in areas of entrepreneurship, career development and employability.

“The Annual Social Impact Seminar is in recognition of the Global Entrepreneurship Week with a Panel Session themed: Equipping Social Change Makers for Nigeria’s Development, while the graduation ceremony is to graduate all successful candidates for FISD 2018 programmes.

“We believe that being empowered spiritually, physically, emotionally and otherwise, will eliminate crises and disagreements. It will also increase the standard of living of Nigerians.”

On her part, Mrs Ifeoma Azubuike, coordinator of FISD added that for the four years the NGO has been in existence, “over 3,800 people have been trained; partnership with University of Lagos , UNILAG Consult to deliver entrepreneurial courses has been made; the provision of quality education improved through donation of desks & chairs to the public has also been made,” Mrs Azubuike noted.