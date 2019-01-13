Free transportation for Abia natives going home for elections

By Dayo Johnson

A group, Concerned Citizens of Abia in Diaspora (CCAD), has promised to provide free transportation for all its indigenes across the country wanting to travel back home for the February general elections.

The National Coordinator of the group, Prince Erondu Uche, in a statement in Akure, said, “We would provide free transportation, to and fro, for all eligible voters from Abia going home for the elections.

“To access this offer, Abians are to link up with their various state and zonal Coordinators of the Concerned Citizens of Abia in Diaspora (CCAD) in their areas”.

According to the statement, also signed by CCAD South-West, South-South, Northern Coordinators, the group therefore appealed to “all eligible voters from Abia and in the country at large to collect their, permanent voter cards, PVCs, ahead of the elections.

Ikpeazu appoints Chineme Ota as 2018 one-day Abia governor

Uche, who is also the Ohanaeze spoke in the South-West, expressed worries over the number of unclaimed PVCs across the country.

The group noted that participation in the electoral process was a civic responsibility of every citizen, adding that good leaders could only be produced with active participation of voters.

Okorocha urges Army to deal with politicians who give fake uniforms to touts

“Ironically, this same group of people want good governance but do not participate in producing the desired leadership”, it added.