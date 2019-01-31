Elections: NGO takes enlightenment campaign to Churches, Mosques

The Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation, said it has extended its enlightenment campaigns on peaceful conduct during the forthcoming general elections to churches and mosques.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, founder and president of the foundation said on Thursday, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Buru said that the aim was to mobilise the people in ensuring that peace reign throughout the period of the elections.

He said that the organisation was also meeting with different groups, especially the youths, informing them on the need for peaceful conducts during elections.

Buru disclosed that, so far, the foundation had taken its advocacy for peaceful elections to Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Plateau states.

He urged all Nigerians to ensure a free, fair, credible and acceptable elections devoid of violence.(NAN)