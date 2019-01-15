Anambra resident doctors threaten strike over poor pay

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Anambra has threatened to withdraw services if the state fails to tackle rot at Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku, Awka.

Recalls that resident doctors had in December 2018 issued a 21-day ultimatum to Gov. Willie Obiano to address all the challenges affecting efficient medical operations in the state hospital.

The association issued the threat for strike in a communiqué signed by the state ARD President, Dr Obinna Aniagboso, and Secretary, Dr Chidiebele Egolum, which was made available to journalists on Tuesday in Awka.

The group lamented what it described as poor funding of the health institution and lack of implementation of the 2018 budgetary provision for COOUTH.

They said the 21 days ultimatum elapsed few days ago, warning that government should not expect industrial harmony in the state if it fails to act fast.

It lamented that resident doctors in Anambra are the lowest paid in the country.

“The COOUTH doctors are the lowest paid in Nigeria and the entire West African region earning less than 40 per cent of the recommended CONMESS salary structure.

“In spite of the laudable efforts of the CMD to increase productivity and excellence, there remains widespread disenchantment and morale plummets amongst doctors.

“That the current situation has endangered much instability in the workforce via continual exit of experienced personnel leading to grossly inadequate medical personnel.

“The current paltry pay of doctors cannot support Residency Training Programme (RTP) which requires periodic update courses.

“It is our earnest hope that the state government graciously takes steps to address these demands in order to ensure the continued smooth running of the hospital; otherwise we may not guarantee industrial harmony,” he said.

The association stressed the need for payment of 100 per cent revised CONMESS as contained in the Salary Review Committee report.

Other prayers include adequate funding of COOUTH to enable provision of needed human and material resources for improved patient care and quality services.