Amaechi: PDP mocks Buhari over leaked tape

…Says President Should Throw In the Towel

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to throw in the towel and end his re-election bid, following the expressed disapproval and vilification by his own Campaign Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi in the leaked audio recording.

The PPCO notes that since the audio recording leaked last Friday, neither Rotimi Amaechi nor the Buhari Campaign Organization has mustered the strength to deny or offer any cogent explanation on the matter, an indication that President Buhari has lost the loyalty of his support base.

This development amply shows that the Buhari Campaign Organization is in agreement with Amaechi that President Buhari’s incompetence, nepotism, insensitivity and corruption, and not the 16 years of the PDP in government, are responsible for the myriad of problems facing our nation.

Our party, therefore, holds that President Buhari now lacks the honour and integrity to campaign and seek for votes since his Campaign Organization is holding him directly responsible for the biting economic hardship and security problems our nation has been facing in almost four years of his tenure, as expressly communicated in the leaked recording.

Amaechi’s confession, that President Buhari does not listen and that he does not give a hoot about the sufferings of Nigerians but laughs and glees at the misfortunes and plights of our citizens shows the world the level of disdain President Buhari holds Nigerians.

Mr. President is now merely clinging on straws and walking by his own shadows and Nigerians can now see why he is desperate to use his niece in INEC, Amina Zakari, to rig himself back to power.

The PPCO challenges President Buhari to dare Amaechi and speak out on this poor rating by his Campaign Organization, without which he lacks the rectitude to canvass for votes among Nigerians.

We therefore urge President Buhari to advice himself, having seen that he has no support left, by throwing in the towel instead of allowing his desperation bring more opprobrium to his person and plunge the nation into unnecessary crisis.

Finally, we hope that no harm will befall some members of the APC Presidential Campaign Organization for the exercise of their freedom of expression.