Adekunle Gold takes Simi on honeymoon

Touted as Nigeria’s latest music couple after their recent secret wedding in Lagos, Adekunle Gold and Simi, are currently having their honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

The singers married traditionally on Wednesday, January 9, at an undisclosed location in Lagos, and had a more private wedding the next day, Thursday, January 10 at Eko Atlantic City.

Exclusive footage from the wedding ceremony was used to create their new joint music video titled “Promise.”

Since they embarked on the romantic outing, the couple has been sharing photos of each other in Cape Town on social media.

Before their surprise/secret wedding, the singers had been in a relationship for more than five years and had worked together severally on various projects of each other.