2019: SDP promises aggressive infrastructure, institutional reforms in Ebonyi

Chief Ndubuisi Chibueze-Agbo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi has promised aggressive infrastructure and institutional reforms in Ebonyi if elected in 2019.

Chibueze-Agbo, a former Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki.

He decried infrastructure and institutional decay in the state and gave the assurance that an SDP government would pursue aggressive reforms towards re-positioning various sectors of the economy.

He said his reforms would focus on five key areas of education, health, social empowerment, security and agriculture.

He said: “The development of a state or people are not measured by the number of buildings, flyovers, concrete pavements, electric bulbs on the streets; neither is it measured by the number of painted walls, glass tunnels and vehicles.

“Development is also not measured by the number of motorcycles, number of individuals working as governor’s aides.

“Developed people are recognised by the sophistication of their democracy; obedience to rules and order, by the opportunities and awareness, by the peace they enjoy.

“People must be free to express their views on issues without fear of attack, intimidation, molestation and deprivation.

“SDP government will deepen democracy, free the oppressed masses of the state and make them happy if voted into power.

“Our government if given the opportunity will give Ebonyi people the passport to prosperity.

“The SDP government in Ebonyi under my watch will make available N120,000 to every Ebonyi adult.

“N20,000 will serve as a seed grant which is non refundable while the remaining N100,000 will serve as a soft loan payable within 6 months.

“N20,000 will serve to cushion the effects of the hardship of the past four years,” he said.

Chibueze-Ago, therefore, urged the electorate to vote his party so as to turn around the political, economic and social fortunes of the state. (NAN)