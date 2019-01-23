2019: Anioma group backs Buhari’s re-election

Ahead of the next month’s general election, a United Kingdom-based socio-political pressure group, Umu Anioma in Diaspora (UAID), has urged Nigerians to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in order to sustain the achievements of the present administration.

Emotan Gardens: Edos in diaspora inspect estate, snap up more units

In a statement by the Chief Convener of Umu Anioma in Diaspora (UAID), Mr Charles Chukwuedo, Snr, the group stated that the group’s support for Buhari’s re-election was hinged on the fact that in the last four years, the President has succeeded in putting the country on a sound socio-political and economic footing.

Chukwuedo further stressed that the APC-led administration has also been able to curb the monster of corruption, which has been the bane of Nigeria, adding that there was now probity and accountability in governance, which has consequently minimized profligacy.

APC members in Diaspora seek inclusion in party’s Presidential Campaign Committee

He added that the Buhari-led administration has brought agriculture back to its hitherto prime position, thereby reducing unguided food imported and creating jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.