15 parties adopt C’River APC gov candidate

By Ike Uchechukwu

No fewer than 15 out of the 23 governorship candidates in Cross River have adopted the flag bearer of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator John Owan-Enjoy, as consensus candidate.

The political parties on the platform of Coalition of Owan Friends of Political Parties And Groups, COFOPPAG, yesterday, adopted Owan-Enoh and collapsed their structure in his support.

Speaking on behalf of COFOPPAG, Director General of the group, Ntami Esege, said : “We have consulted our people and have listened to their plight.

“The people are crying, our people are suffering, and the coalition believes that the adoption of Owan-Enoh without a shadow of doubt is a solution. We are tired of the lies and deceit of the current administration where only one family decides the fate of the whole state.

“We have come together to rescue our dear state. With the adoption of APC gubernatorial candidate we believe that Cross River State will be captured because we want things to be done properly.”

On his part, Owan-Enoh said that Cross River was in grave danger if nothing was done by the people to rescue it from the hands of the current administration.

He said: “The era of having project done on sign post is over, this games are cheap and petty, and if they are claiming that I am not a stronger contender they should allow by billboards to stand.

“We are aware that the parties have been besieged from various quarters with mouth-watering offers and they refused to collect “sign on” fees but decided to follow the path of truth.”