Yuletide: DPR cautions consumers against panic buying

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has urged consumers in Kaduna State not to engage in panic buying, as there were more than 25 million litres of petrol reserved for the state.

Mr Isa Tafida, Zonal Operations Controller, Kaduna Zone gave the assurance at a news conference on Monday in Kaduna.

Tafida said that over 2.1 million litres of the product were dispensed on daily basis in Kaduna to ensure that there was no shortfall in supply.

“Consumers should avoid panic purchase of petrol; we have enough of the products in the depots because storing of petrol in our houses can cause fire outbreak.

“The NNPC has also build up strategic reserves across its hinterland and coastal areas to meet emergencies arising from price volatility in the international oil market,” Tafida said.

According to him, the government approved pump price of petrol is still N145/litre and the Department advises the public to resist any increase by any operator.

Tafida urged consumers to report any operator found selling the product above the approved pump price.

He said the supply pattern to the zone had been stable and this was largely through bridging of the product from the southern depots.

“Don’t buy petrol from hawkers to avoid buying adulterated product, this might damage your vehicles and other tools.

“Some petroleum outlet operators who are fond of engaging in short-changing consumers should desist from it.

“DPR frowns at this and those caught in the act had been sanctioned.,” he said. (NAN)